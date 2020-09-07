Two more Premier League stars test positive for COVID-19 as new season approaches

Manchester City have confirmed two of its players have tested positive for COVID-19, less than a week before the start of the new Premier League season.

In a statement on its website, last year’s league runners up said Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte were “observing a period of self-isolation” after testing positive.

Neither of the players are displaying symptoms, the statement continued.

They are just the latest Premier League stars to be confirmed to have caught the virus, with games due to kick off from Saturday, September 12.

The news follows the positive coronavirus test for Paul Pogba at local rivals Manchester United in late August.

In the UK, those who test positive for COVID-19 must self-isolate for 10 days from the day of the test result, restarting the 10 days if symptoms appear.

Manchester City’s opening game against Wolves is on 21 September, meaning the two players could be available for selection.

The Premier League is carrying out thousands of tests each month in an effort to ensure coronavirus doesn’t spread through teams.

Currently, no spectators will be allowed inside stadiums to watch matches as part of the government and Premier League’s coronavirus prevention measures.