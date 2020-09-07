Two Australian journalists pulled out of China

“(It’s) an extraordinary thing to think that relations are so bad now between China and Australia that journalists would no longer consider themselves to be safe,” he said.
According to his bio on ABC, Birtles is the ABC’s China correspondent and has been based in Beijing since 2015.
His most recent story was published six days ago, about the detention of Cheng Lei – an Australian journalist working in China.
The ABC said seven Chinese police officers arrived on Birtles’ doorstep last week, demanding he come in for questioning and advising he was banned from leaving the country.
Both Birtles and Smith had taken shelter in Australian diplomatic compounds before flying home, the ABC said.
Smith is the AFR’s China correspondent and based in Shanghai, according to his publisher.
Lei is a well-known TV anchor at the state broadcaster, CGTN in Beijing.
Relations between Canberra and Beijing have deteriorated this year.
