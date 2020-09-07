Two Australian journalists pulled out of China

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
Two Australian journalists have just landed in Sydney after being pulled out of China by their news organisations, on fears they were no longer safe.
The two reporters are Bill Birtles from the ABC and Michael Smith from the Australian Financial Review, political editor Chris Uhlmann confirmed.
Uhlmann said the AFR and ABC decided their journalists faced an “unacceptable risk” of possible arbitrary detention.
A pro-China supporter holds a Chinese national flag during a rally to celebrate the approval of a national security law for Hong Kong, in Hong Kong
A pro-China supporter holds a Chinese national flag during a rally to celebrate the approval of a national security law for Hong Kong, in Hong Kong (AP / Kin Cheung)

“(It’s) an extraordinary thing to think that relations are so bad now between China and Australia that journalists would no longer consider themselves to be safe,” he said.

According to his bio on ABC, Birtles is the ABC’s China correspondent and has been based in Beijing since 2015.

His most recent story was published six days ago, about the detention of Cheng Lei – an Australian journalist working in China.

The ABC said seven Chinese police officers arrived on Birtles’ doorstep last week, demanding he come in for questioning and advising he was banned from leaving the country.

Both Birtles and Smith had taken shelter in Australian diplomatic compounds before flying home, the ABC said.

Smith is the AFR’s China correspondent and based in Shanghai, according to his publisher.

High-profile Australian journalist Cheng Lei has been detained in China. (Twitter – Cheng Lei)

Lei is a well-known TV anchor at the state broadcaster, CGTN in Beijing.

Relations between Canberra and Beijing have deteriorated this year.

Nine.com.au has contacted ABC and AFR for comment.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR