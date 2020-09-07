Turkey sentences man to life in prison for 2017 nightclub attack

A Turkish court has sentenced a man to life in prison for the New Year”s Eve attack on a nightclub in Istanbul.

Albulkadir Masharipov, from Uzbekistan, was charged with multiple offences including membership of a terror group and murder.

The court in Istanbul sentenced him to 40 separate life sentences.

Thirty-nine people were killed when a gunman forced his way inside the Reina nightclub in the early hours of January 1, 2017, and opened fire on crowds inside.

The suspect escaped the scene and the so-called Islamic State group later claimed responsibility for the attack.

Seventy-nine other people were wounded, and several revellers jumped into the waters of the Bosporus to escape the massacre.