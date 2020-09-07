Trump to hold Labor Day news conference at White House By

© . FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump holds news conference at the White House in Washington
WASHINGTON () – President Donald Trump on Monday said he will hold a news conference at the White House during the Labor Day holiday at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT).
“Will be having a Labor Day News Conference today at the White House, 1:00 P.M.,” Trump said in a post on Twitter. “Jobs number, and the Economic comeback, are looking GREAT.”
