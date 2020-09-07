Trevor Lawrence pushes five-step activist plan for college football

Here is the five-step plan:

– Ensure all of our teammates are registered to vote and have Nov. 3 free from athletic obligations so we can all vote.

– Discuss with our presidents and administrators to further raise awareness about racial injustice and create initiatives to further empower our communities.

– Create community outreach initiatives via clothing, food, school supply and book drives, as well as amplifying current local organizations that are benefiting communities.

– Normalize having routine conversations about change (policing, legal rights, addressing racial injustice, etc.) between college football teams and our respective police departments, local governance and community leaders to build trust and empathy.

– On game days, we will use our platform to raise awareness via wearing shirts, utilizing statements on our helmets and jerseys and playing tribute videos to recognize victims of racial injustice and share our own stories.

In addition to sharing this plan, Lawrence launched a coronavirus fund-raiser this past offseason. The Clemson quarterback also stated a case for why a college football season should take place.