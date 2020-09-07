Too Hot to Handle’s Francesca Farago Spills the Tea On Her Romance Rumors

In her YouTube clip, Francesca kept a tight-lip when referencing Jef but she shared that she wants him to join her on her Canada trip.

“This person and I is [sic] very, very new and now I’m leaving,” she expressed. “So it’s gonna really put whatever this is to the test.”

On the topic of the other romance rumors she’s fueled in the last few months, the Netflix star admitted that most of these stars are just her friends. When discussing Casey, Francesca said she originally wanted to be romantically involved with the Australian model, but they both decided it was best to be gal pals.

Francesca also addressed her recent outing with Love Is Blind star Damian Powers. She revealed they are strictly friends, which Damian also shared in a statement to E! News on Aug. 29.

“Over the past week, I have been in L.A. with my attorney, Alex Ion, pursuing new projects and business ventures. Francesca and I both share the same attorney,” he explained at the time. “Alex arranged for both Francesca and I to meet with him for dinner at the Eveleigh in West Hollywood along with some of our other friends, including Mitchell Crawford and Raiane Macedo.”