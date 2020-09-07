Tom Cruise starts shooting for Mission Impossible 7, director shares amazing clicks from the sets

Tom Cruise has given many remarkable performances in his career. But if there is one film that defines him globally, it’s the Mission Impossible franchise. The actor had started shooting for the seventh part of the film before the pandemic. But due to the lockdown, the shooting was stalled.

Now we hear that Tom Cruise has resumed shooting for the franchise. And he’s begun by shooting some high-voltage action sequences. Tom Cruise has been spotted on location wearing a mask and beating the bad-men in his style. The action sequence saw stuntmen tied to the harness with a helicopter hovering around. The shoot resumed in Norway and the news has got all Tom Cruise fans excited.

The director of the film, Christopher McQuairre shared some scenic pics from Norway. And fans are going crazy about these posts. The shoot clearly is on in full-swing.













It’s said that after production of the film was moved to Norway, Tom Cruise hired a £500,000 ship for the film’s crew to avoid any coronavirus-related delays. The actor is said to be excited about resuming shooting for his favourite film. According to reports, the film will have a November 2021 release. Incidentally, Mission Impossible 4 (2011) also starred Anil Kapoor in a special role.