Thomas Rhett’s ‘Jerk’-Like Behavior Made Him and Lauren Akins Go to Marriage Counseling

During his appearance on ‘The Bobby Bones Show’, the singer admits that ‘there were certain parts in our marriage where I was a bit jerky, especially through the adoption.’

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, turned to marriage counselling before they became parents for the first time, because he was acting like “a jerk.”

The country singer admits his seven-year marriage to his childhood sweetheart hit a low as he was touring while she was pregnant, in Uganda, securing the adoption of the couple’s first child, Willa Gray, who is now four.

“There were certain parts in our marriage where I was a bit jerky, especially through the adoption,” he told “The Bobby Bones Show”.

“Lauren called me because it was nine o’clock in the morning in Uganda and… she hears all of her friends in the background,” he recalled. “Meanwhile, Lauren is seven months pregnant and throwing up in a bathroom in Uganda. That was when Lauren was like, ‘We are living two completely separate lives right now’.”

“That was a really humbling experience for me, just knowing what she was dealing with in a sense of alone-ness while I’m kind of living life as usual. That part was really hard for us, for sure. Kind of getting over that and going through some therapy, especially over that one night (was helpful).”

Rhett insists the therapy sessions following Lauren’s return really turned his life around and made him the husband and father he really wanted to be.

“Coming on the other side of that, I feel like I learned so much from that experience,” he explained. “It made me know that, in a marriage, you do have to figure stuff out. You have to talk about it. You’ve gotta be real about it. You’ve gotta be honest about it….”





He now hopes other men will read all about that chapter of his life in his wife’s new memoir, “Live in Love”, and make some changes: “Hopefully, there’s somebody else reading that chapter going, ‘Man, I’ve been in that same position. If they can work it out, we can work it out too’.”