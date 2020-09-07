These are the areas investors should watch for pandemic transformations

Article content continued

Media, entertainment and shopping

According to the PWC Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2020-2024, the pandemic “has accelerated and amplified ongoing shifts in consumers’ behaviour, pulling forward digital disruption and forging industry tipping points that wouldn’t have been reached for many years.” For example, streaming and global data consumption is expected to show a near 34 per cent gain this year and will “more than double from 1.9 quadrillion megabytes (MB) in 2019 to 4.9 quadrillion MB in 2024.”

Applications such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter are outlets that enable rapidly shared content creation that in turn attract users and then direct targeted advertisements with goods to be purchased on Amazon or other online shopping venues. Lather, rinse and repeat.

Unfortunately, the other side of this shift are the bricks-and mortar shopping malls, cinemas, global newspapers and consumer magazines unless they finally begin to pay attention and transform their businesses.

Overall, from a market perspective, we do worry about the extreme binary bets currently being made by investors aggressively buying into those areas of the market benefiting from the stay-at-home consumer and selling those areas being hurt by it. However, the world is never black or white so we wonder what will happen should some form of hybrid model take shape meaning the new world is mixed in with old world. Meanwhile, caveat emptor.

Martin Pelletier, CFA, is a portfolio manager at Wellington-Altus Private Counsel Inc. (formerly TriVest Wealth Counsel Ltd.), a private client and institutional investment firm specializing in discretionary risk-managed portfolios, investment audit/oversight and advanced tax and estate planning.