The Vampire Diaries’ Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley Reunite for an Adorable Puppy Playdate

And while there used to be rumors that there was bad blood between the co-stars, Dobrev has since set the record straight.

The speculation started after Dobrev appeared on a 2019 episode of the podcast Directionally Challenged and said the two “didn’t get along at the beginning of the show.” Her comment made headlines. But during an episode of Chicks in the Office later that year, Dobrev said the “story was blown out of proportion” and that she was referring to only “a very brief moment in time” when they “did not get along.” She also explained how “you become a family on set.”

“You spend every waking moment together—probably more moments than you do with your real family because you’re there from, like, 5 in the morning until midnight, 6 a.m. sometimes,” Dobrev said at the time. “So you see each other with makeup, without makeup, on good days, on bad days, when you’re hungry, when you’re thirsty, when you’re tired. So, there are going to be mood swings. It was one of those things that we just—it’s not that we didn’t like each other. We just didn’t appreciate each other as much as we do now—and that, of course, got blown [out] of proportion. They took one sentence out of context and deleted all of the other ones where I’m like, ‘I love him. We’re best friends now.'”