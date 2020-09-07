The Temptations Star Bruce Williamson Dies From Covid-19

Facebook

The former frontman of The Temptations has passed away at the age of 49 in his home in Las Vegas following his battle with coronavirus amid the ongoing pandemic.

Former The Temptations frontman Bruce Williamson has lost his battle with the coronavirus.

The 49 year old, who performed with the legendary R&B/soul group for nine years from 2006, passed away at his Las Vegas home on Sunday night (06Sep20), reports TMZ.

Paying tribute to the singer, his son posted online, “There’s no words in the world that can express how I feel right now I love you Daddy thank you for being awesome thank you for being loving thank you for being Who You Are I pray to God and we will meet again (sic). I love you Daddy R.I.H (Rest In Heaven) KING WILLIAMSON.”

Williamson was a local club singer in his native Los Angeles before he relocated to Sin City and joined the popular cover band BlackBerry Jam.

As a member of The Temptations, he performed on the albums “Back to Front” and “Still Here”.