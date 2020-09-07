The price of Akshay Kumar’s private jet will leave you tongue-tied



Akshay Kumar is one superstar who has had an inspiring journey in Bollywood. Akshay, who started life as a complete outsider is a self-made man today and is considered to be one of the richest stars in B-town. His blockbusters have brought in hundreds of crores into the industry. It’s no wonder he loves to surround himself with luxury. He has to have the best, be it bikes, cars, or even, hold your breath, private jets. You’d be surprised to know that the actor owns a top-of-the-line luxurious jet which costs a whopping Rs 260 crore.

Yes, you’ve heard it right. That’s what’s called living a king-size life. What’s wonderful is that despite all his riches, Akshay remains humble and rooted. We just love him for that.