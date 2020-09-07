new video loaded: The Police Fill Hong Kong’s Streets to Stop Protests Over Delayed Election
The Police Fill Hong Kong’s Streets to Stop Protests Over Delayed Election
Thousands of officers flooded the streets in Hong Kong on Sunday, stifling attempts of demonstrators to protest the postponement of legislative elections and China’s enactment of a sweeping national security law.
[chanting] [chanting] Stand with Hong Kong!
