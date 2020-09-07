The Most Memorable Real Housewives Reunion Fights: Bunnygate, Brooks & More

The housewives are headed to Peacock!

Yes, that’s right: a wide range of Bravo TV shows are coming to NBCUniveral’s streaming platform Peacock on Sept. 20, and that of course includes some of your favorite Real Housewives franchises.

Not only will you be able to bounce from coast to coast, watching The Real Housewives of New York City one minute and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills the next, but you’ll also be able to choose from a ton of seasons of each show. Go back to the beginning in Jersey to reminisce on Teresa Giudice‘s table-flipping days, or catch up with her, Melissa Gorga and co. in season 9—the options are endless.

Since there are indeed so many shows and seasons to choose from, we’re looking back at arguably the best parts of any Real Housewives cycle: the reunions! Some of the most iconic moments—namely, fights—in housewives history have taken place at the season-end gatherings, so why not jump to those?