The ‘Most HRs for every MLB team’ quiz

With one swing of the bat on Saturday, Mike Trout reached two career milestones. Trout deposited an offering from Houston Astros pitcher Brandon Bielak for dinger No. 300 in his career. The two-run blast also gave Trout the most home runs in Angels franchise history, passing fellow fish-man Tim Salmon. Given Trout’s age (29), ability and contract length, it’s well within the realm of possibility that his franchise record for home runs, whatever it ultimately ends up being, is never topped.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. With Trout’s name now atop the Angels leaderboard, let’s see how many of the career leaders in home runs for every MLB franchise you can name. Five minutes are on the clock.

Good luck!