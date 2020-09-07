Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Welcome Their Baby Girl!

Roommates, congrats are in order for Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert who just welcomed their second child! The couple made the announcement in separate Instagram posts that they are now the parents of another beautiful baby girl.

Teyana Taylor gave birth for the second time at her home, in the bathroom to be exact, to her brand new baby girl Rue Rose. The couple’s new bundle of joy arrived just one day after Teyana’s baby shower.

Iman Shumpert wrote the following message announcing his daughter’s arrival:

“At 3:28 am on Sept 6th 2020 Rue Rose decided that the baby shower thrown for her and mommy was too lit. She didn’t make the party but she managed to make the next day her birthdate!!! Now…when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy… but not in a million years would you be able to tell me we’d deliver both of our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital! Our newest edition entered the world in the water and came out looking around and ready to explore! A healthy child. A little sister. Another daughter. Black love wins….again. Welcome babygirl…we love you! @babyruerose”

Teyana added her own sentiments about giving birth, writing “We love you Rue, welcome baby girl.” As we previously reported, Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert initially announced they were expecting their second baby back in June of this year.

They announced that Teyana was pregnant in the video of her song “Wake Up Love.” At the end of the video, Teyana, Iman and the daughter Junie cuddled together in bed as Teyana reveals her pregnant belly.

