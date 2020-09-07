Teyana Taylor Delivers Second Child in Bathroom Again, Debuts Newborn Daughter

Instagram

One day after the baby was born, the ‘We Got Love’ singer and her husband Iman Shumpert confirm the news of their daughter’s arrival with videos of the baby girl.

Teyana Taylor had another dramatic delivery. One day after it was reported that she had given birth to her second child with her husband Iman Shumpert, the singer/dancer took to Instagram to confirm the happy news and share a first look at their little bundle of joy as well as details of the baby’s arrival.

On Monday, September 7, the 29-year-old artist posted videos of their newborn daughter, whom they named Rue Rose, sleeping in a white blanket. She captioned one of the clips with “love” and revealed that the baby was born on September 6 at 3:28 A.M., just hours after the couple celebrated her pregnancy at a baby shower in Atlanta.

“At 3:28 am on Sept 6th 2020 Rue Rose decided that the baby shower thrown for her and mommy was too lit,” the mother of two cheekily wrote in the caption. “She didn’t make the party but she managed to make the next day her birthdate!!!”

Detailing how her second delivery was similar to her first experience, Teyana shared, “Now…when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy… but not in a million years would you be able to tell me we’d deliver both of our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital!”

“Our newest edition entered the world in the water and came out looking around and ready to explore!” she excitedly announced. “A healthy child. A little sister. Another daughter. Black love wins….again. Welcome babygirl…we love you!”

Her NBA player husband also posted a similar announcement on his own social media account. The proud parents have already created a new Instagram account for their newborn daughter, where they shared a video of adorable Rue. “Hello hello hey hello hello,” read the accompanying caption.

The newborn baby girl joins her older sister, four-year-old Iman Tayla a.k.a. Junie, who was born in 2015. Teyana went into early labor at the time and her husband assisted in her delivery of their baby girl at home.

“On Dec 16th at 6:42am in our bathroom Junie decided she wanted to take her first breath into this world,” Teyana wrote on Instagram along with a photo of her baby girl. “She came out as a wonderful surprise to everyone! Not knowing I was in labor until I felt her head…it took two ten count pushes with my fiance playing Dr and she entered this world into his bare hands!”