Teen charged over Adelaide carjacking after admitting to two violent assaults

A teenage girl, who was already sentenced over two separate assaults in Adelaide, has now been charged over an alleged carjacking in the city’s west.

The 16-year-old was released from custody last month after she confessed to attacking another girl at a McDonald’s restaurant in Gilles Plain, leaving the victim with horrific injuries.

Police say the teenager then assaulted a taxi driver whilst on bail.

The teen, along with another girl, is now accused of stealing a four-wheel-drive on Wednesday.

Police allege the two girls repeatedly kicked and stomped on the car’s owner before fleeing with the vehicle.

The car was later found burnt out at Largs Bay, in the city’s west.

The teenager and her co-accused were charged at the weekend and appeared in court via video link today.