Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Rules for Sixth Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart

Taylor Swift‘s “Folklore” is stationary in its sixth week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The set earns 90,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending September 3, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

Of the number, 51,000 are from album sales. Meanwhile, SEA units comprise 38,000 and 1,000 are in the form of TEA units. This makes Taylor tie with Whitney Houston for the most cumulative weeks at No. 1 among women. “Folklore” has now the most weeks at No. 1 after Drake‘s album “Views” which stayed there for 13 nonconsecutive weeks in 2016.

Back to this week’s chart, Pop Smoke‘s “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon” occupies No. 2 with 77,000 equivalent album units earned. Juice WRLD‘s “Legends Never Die” is also a non-mover at No. 3 after earning 64,000 equivalent album units.

This week sees Metallica‘s live effort “S&M2” debuting at No. 4. The album, which serves as a sequel to 1999’s No. 2-peaking “S&M”, opens with 56,000 equivalent album units. It marks as the band’s 11th top 10 album in addition to making Metallica the first group with at least one new top 10 album in each of the last five decades.

At No. 5 is Katy Perry‘s new album “Smile” which bows with 50,000 equivalent album units. Meanwhile, “Hamilton: An American Musical” falls from No. 4 to No. 6 with 48,000 equivalent album units. Also descending from No. 6 to No. 7 this week is Lil Baby‘s “My Turn” which earns 42,000 units.

Rod Wave‘s “Pray 4 Love” dips one spot to No. 8 with 36,000 units, while DaBaby‘s former No. 1 “Blame it On Baby” stays steady at No. 9 with 32,000 units. Rounding the Top 10 is Internet Money whose album “B4 the Storm” arriving at No. 10 with 31,000 equivalent album units.

