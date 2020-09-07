Sydney Swans deny silencing Elijah Taylor domestic violence allegations

The Swans have denied claims that they have attempted to silence a woman who has made serious allegations against young Sydney star Elijah Taylor.

On Saturday night Taylor faced accusations on Instagram which have since been deleted from the social media platform.

The woman’s social media post prompted the club to acknowledge the “very serious” allegations and immediately refer the case to the AFL Integrity Unit. The woman claimed that she had made the allegations before, but Swans CEO Tom Harley said on Monday that Saturday night at 9.30pm (AEST) was the first time the club was made aware of them.

Harley fronted media to answer further questions about Taylor and the recent controversy.

“We’re dealing with a very complex situation and [for] the people involved, we need to be really mindful of their welfare,” he said.

“What I can say and be absolutely unequivocal about is the condemnation of violence against women. From the Sydney Swans’ point of view we have respect at the core of our values and we absolutely condemn any sort of violence against women, violence of any nature for that matter.”

Elijah Taylor of the Swans (Getty)

Harley vehemently denied reported claims made to Seven News Perth by the woman that she was asked to “be quiet” by the club.

“That’s certainly not my interpretation at this point in time. So that’ll be news to me,” he said.

“The welfare of both Elijah and (name removed) is paramount. We’re dealing with two young people here. I won’t go into the specific details of that but absolutely there is support on both sides as we work through what’s a very complex situation.”

Harley said the “extremely serious” nature of the allegations made it difficult to divulge details about the case, but he confirmed that the club is in Taylor’s corner while the AFL Integrity Unit investigate.

“We’ve had conversations with Elijah as a player of the Sydney Swans. The most important thing is we deal in facts here and we follow due process,” he said.

“Through the Integrity Department the AFL will lead any form of investigation and link in the appropriate authorities as required.”

Coronavirus: Swans star breaches WA, AFL COVID-19 quarantine rules

Harley said the AFL have told the Swans that they have been in touch with the police on the matter however he could not reveal if police in either NSW or WA were conducting their own investigation, or when any probe was likely to conclude.

“It’s an unbelievably sensitive situation and imperative we follow the right process,” he said.

Harley also refused to say whether Taylor had confirmed or denied the allegations against him.

“We’re in constant contact with Elijah. It would be fair and reasonable to acknowledge Elijah has had a lot to work through in the last couple of weeks, obviously when the team was in quarantine in Western Australia,” he said.

Elijah Taylor of the Swans (Getty)

“As a club we take the welfare of our players extremely seriously. He is still in Perth. The team is currently in Cairns and we’re in daily contact with Elijah.”

Taylor is currently suspended for the remainder of the 2020 AFL season after breaching the AFL and WA government’s strict COVID-19 protocols last month.

The Swans also copped a $50,000 fine for Taylor’s protocol breach with $25,000 suspended, and $25,000 included in their 2021 Soft Cap.