Suspect Is Arrested Over Stabbings in Birmingham, England

LONDON — The police in Birmingham, England, arrested a man on Monday and charged him with stabbing eight people, killing one, in a series of apparently random attacks in the city early Sunday.

The suspect, a 27-year-old man whose name was not immediately released, was charged with murder and seven counts of attempted murder. He was detained in the Selly Oak neighborhood in southwest Birmingham around 4 a.m. local , the police said.

A 23-year-old man died in the attacks on Sunday, and two other victims, aged 19 and 32, were in critical condition at a hospital on Monday, the police said. Five other victims, aged 23 to 33, sustained less serious injuries.

The police said they were unable to discern a pattern in the attacks, leading them to believe that the victims had been chosen at random. Steve Graham, chief superintendent of the West Midlands Police, said on Sunday that there was no indication the attacks were related to terrorism or gang violence, nor that they were a hate crime.