Some savvy Twitter users with few followers are making extra money by linking to brands in replies under viral tweets, possibly breaking Twitter's ToS (Michael Tobin/Bloomberg)

Isaac Novak
Michael Tobin / Bloomberg:

Some savvy Twitter users with few followers are making extra money by linking to brands in replies under viral tweets, possibly breaking Twitter’s ToS  —  – The recipe: Find a funny joke, spread it wide, link to brand,nbsp; — At $20-$60 per promo, users say extra cash is nice to have

