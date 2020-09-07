Some savvy Twitter users with few followers are making extra money by linking to brands in replies under viral tweets, possibly breaking Twitter's ToS (Michael Tobin/Bloomberg)

Michael Tobin / Bloomberg:
Some savvy Twitter users with few followers are making extra money by linking to brands in replies under viral tweets, possibly breaking Twitter’s ToS — – The recipe: Find a funny joke, spread it wide, link to brand,nbsp; — At $20-$60 per promo, users say extra cash is nice to have
