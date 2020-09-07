Soccer Aid: Twitter reacts over ‘irony’ of John Terry taking a knee to support BLM

Viewers tuned into last night’s SoccerAid commented on the ‘irony of John Terry taking a knee,’ as the former Chelsea star joined teammates in a show of solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement – despite being fined for racism in the past.

England captain Olly Murs and the rest of the Soccer Aid players took the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement during the annual charity game at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday.

But it was the former Chelsea and England captain, John Terry, who caught the eye of viewers, as one commented ‘the irony of John Terry taking a knee’.

In 2012, Terry, now a coach at Aston Villa, was fined £220,000 and banned for four games after calling Anton Ferdinand a ‘f****** black c***,’ during a match against Queen’s Park Rangers in 2011.

A trial at Westminster Magistrates Court cleared Terry of racially abusing the defender.

American footballer Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem kneeling protest staged in 2016 has since become synonymous with the movement.

John Terry’s racism row with Anton Ferdinand John Terry was stripped of his England captaincy when, in a match between Chelsea and QPR, he appeared to mouth the words ‘f****** black c***’ at Anton Ferdinand in 2011. He was cleared of a racially aggravated public order offence following a trial at Westminster Magistrates Court in 2012. Explaining his verdict at the , Chief Magistrate Howard Riddle said: ‘There is no doubt that John Terry uttered the words ‘f****** black c***’ at Anton Ferdinand. ‘When he did so he was angry. Mr Ferdinand says that he did not precipitate this comment by himself, accusing Mr Terry of calling him a black c***.’ Explaining Terry’s position, Mr Riddle said: ‘He says that he was himself wrongly accused by Mr Ferdinand on the pitch of calling him a black c***. He has maintained that from the beginning. (Terry’s team mate) Mr Ashley Cole has corroborated that it was mentioned to him during the game. ‘There is no doubt that reasonably soon after the game he made the accusation to Mr Ferdinand. He confirmed that basic account in a statement on the evening of the match.’ Despite being cleared in court, the FA later fined John Terry £220,000 and gave him a four match ban.

Premier League teams took the knee before games after the season restarted following the coronavirus shutdown and had Black Lives Matters on team shirts.

The England team also took the knee before Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark and the teams took the knee before last month’s Community Shield.

It is unclear what is going to happen this season. Premier League clubs are due to discuss Black Lives Matter tributes at their next shareholders meeting later this month.

Sky Sports pundit Alex Scott has urged English football to press on with support for the campaign..

The former Arsenal women’s star said clubs, players and staff should continue their displays against discrimination.

‘We still need to keep the Black Lives Matter movement going,’ former Strictly star Alex, 35, said after England’s 1-0 win over Iceland in the Nations League on Saturday.

‘Basketball players in the play-offs are boycotting games. We just need to keep going. We need to keep it at the forefront of people’s conversation. So any opportunity we can, we need to shine a light on it.’

The sportsman was found not guilty of the racially aggravated public order offence in July 2012, nine months after the incident during Chelsea’s defeat against QPR at Loftus Road.

Social media users wrote: ‘I enjoyed watching John Terry, a player banned for 4 games and fined over £200k for racist remarks during a match, take the knee for BLM #SoccerAid.

‘John Terry taking a knee “in support” of black lives matter [confused emoji].

‘We need to keep it at the forefront’: Sky Sports pundit Alex Scott has urged English football to press on with support for the campaign next season (pictured with Dermot O’Leary)

Awkward: Viewers took to Twitter to claim it was ‘ironic’ that Chelsea icon John had also took the knee due to his past, while others disagreed

‘I missed the kick off. Twitter says John Terry took the knee – after what he said to Anton Ferdinand? Say it ain’t so? #SoccerAid.’

Others disagreed: ‘People banging on about John Terry taking the knee for BLM….if he didn’t do it people would be making comments, guy can’t win can he?’

‘Keep seeing posts about John Terry taking the knee as being hypocritical. That’s the same John Terry who was found ‘Not Guilty’ in a court of law. That’s also the same John Terry who has friends and former teammates who are of different ethnic backgrounds. Give it a rest!’

Making a statement: The captain for the England team, 36, knelt to the ground alongside the likes of Danny Jones, DJ Locksmith and Sergio Pizzorno as a symbol against racism (pictured)

Powerful: Olly Murs and fellow celebrity players showed their support towards the Black Lives Matter movement at annual charity game Soccer Aid at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday

Controversy: Others slammed viewers who stopped watching the event and donating towards the cause when they realised female footballers were playing and stars took the knee

Speaking at the of the FA’s ruling, Terry said: ‘As I stated in the criminal case, with the benefit of hindsight my language was clearly not an appropriate reaction to the situation for someone in my position.

‘My response was below the level expected by Chelsea Football Club, and by me, and it will not happen again. Looking forward, I will continue to do my part in assisting the club to remove all types of discriminatory behaviour from football.

‘I am extremely grateful for the consistent support of Chelsea FC, the fans and my family.’

Rest of the World triumphed once again in penalty shootout as comedian Lee Mack missed from the spot for England for a third year in a row.

Impressive: Thanks to the generosity of ITV viewers, Soccer Aid raised a record £11,552,577 – the most the match has ever generated in the history of the show

Wahay! Rest of the World triumphed once again in penalty shootout at as comedian Lee Mack missed from the spot for England for a third year in a row

Taking the lead: Olly Murs put on an animated display as he took to the pitch during the fundraising match at Old Trafford

‘My body is aching!’ The Body Coach Joe Wicks surprised host Kirsty Gallacher as he confessed he struggled to keep up with his teammates during training for the game

Impressive: Radio presenter and former TOWIE star Mark Wright showcased his athletic prowess as he played for England

Double act: The match for fronted by broadcasters Dermot, 47, and Kirsty, 44, who looked sophisticated in sleek suits

Success: Ore Oduba of World XI FC pictured holding the winner’s medal against his mouth following last night’s victory

Unity: The former Chelsea captain, 39, was joined by (L-R) Lianne Sanderson, Kelly Smith and Tom Davis

Wow-factor: Alfie Allen appeared pensive as he practised his skills ahead of the game, which raised more than £11m for charity

Trying his best: The Game of Thrones actor, 33, narrowly failed to save a penalty during last night’s shoot out against the Rest of the World

In the zone: England coach Wayne Rooney showed James Bay the ropes as he instructed him during the game

Attentive: The Derby County captain, 34, watched the match unfold from the sidelines as coached the squad alongside Sam Allardyce and Bradley Walsh

Cheery: Presenter Roman Kemp ensured he captured the calm before the storm on his mobile phone ahead of the event

The penalty shootout had been brought about by a 1-1 final score, following a game in which both sides had plenty of fun.

Soccer Aid raised a record £11,552,577 – the most the match has ever generated in the history of the show.

Elsewhere in the event, the Olly Murs enthused about participating in the important match for six years in a row.

The TV star said: ‘It’s different from previous soccer aids. It feel as amazing to be captain, I feel very lucky.’

The Body Coach Joe Wicks surprised host Kirsty Gallacher as he confessed he struggled to keep up with his teammates during training for the game, despite keeping the nation fit with his daily P.E. exercise sessions.

The fitness enthusiast, 33, said: ‘Everyone assumes I’m the Body Coach but I’m not match-fit. My body is aching and I’m not used to this!’

In good company: Football pundit for the night Maya Jama commentated on the match alongside comedian Omid Djalili, footballer Alex and host Dermot

Catching the eye: The DJ, 26, stunned in black co-ords, which she teamed with dewy make-up and eclipse mini hoops by Lara Heems

Robbie Williams, who initiated Soccer Aid 14 years ago, said via live link: ‘I’m really well. This year has been one of the weirdest years on record.

‘I always thought at least I got Soccer Aid but as I went on holiday I got put on the travel ban. The game is a bit slow but it’s fantastic entertainment. We’re here for the tackles.

‘It’s made me emotional see how far Soccer Aid has come. I’m very proud and patriotic.’

England XI featured Olly, Mark, David James, John Bishop (Pady McGuinness), Wes Brown, John Terry, Gareth Barry, Katie Chapman, Danny Jones (Yung Filly), Kelly Smith and Tom Davis (Chunkz) (Lee).

Rest of the World XI, meanwhile, starred captain Mo Gilligan, Shay Given, Locksmith, Mikael Silvestre, Patrice Evra, Michael Essien, Dermot Kennedy, Jeremy Lynch, Chelcee Grimes, Lianne Sanderson and Serge Pizzorno (Kem Cetinay).

Harry Redknapp returned to manage the side, along with Bryan Robson and Vic Bettinelli.