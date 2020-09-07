Slim Thug Continues Shooting His Shot at Megan Thee Stallion, Offers to Be Her ‘H**’

Instagram

Underneath a video of the ‘Savage’ hitmaker and her friends twerking while having fun in the pool, the ‘Welcome 2 Houston’ rapper says, ‘Let me be yo video ho.’

–

Slim Thug refuses to give up until he gets what he wants, and that is Megan Thee Stallion‘s attention. Over the weekend, the “Savage” hitmaker took to her Instagram account to post a clip taken from her vacation with her friends and Thug took this opportunity to once again shoot his shot at Megan.

The clip that caught Thug’s attention featured Megan and her friends twerking in bikinis as they enjoyed their time in the pool at the resort they were staying in. She captioned the video that was set to her hit Cardi B collaboration “WAP”, “It’s some h**zzz in dis houseeee.” Taking to the comment section of the post, “Let me be yo video ho.”

The vacation post apparently was not the only one that caught his eyes. Underneath a video of the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper unboxing a new package from Rihanna‘s lingerie line Savage x Fenty, the “Welcome 2 Houston” rapper wrote, “Wear it for me.”

<br />

Megan, however, hasn’t responded to Thug’s comment.

Thug has been showing his interest in Megan since earlier this year and he’s not afraid to let the femcee know about his feelings. Back in May, he slipped into the comment section of one of Megan’s Instagram posts and told her that she needed a guy like him. “She need a Texas n***a that’s taller than her that can handle all dat a** get u a OG like B,” so he said underneath a post of Megan promoting her “Savage” remix featuring Beyonce Knowles.

Megan previously dated MoneyBagg Yo for a short while before the two broke up amid rumors that the latter cheated on her and impregnated his side chick. Ever since then, the female emcee has led a single life despite all the romance rumors surrounding her.