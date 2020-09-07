Shahid Kapoor to resume work on Jersey this month

The pandemic is in full force but the unlockdown phase has allowed the film industry to put itself back on track. Several filmmakers have commenced shooting already. Shahid Kapoor was shooting for the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Jersey before the pandemic. Now according to reports in a leading daily, the actor is all set to hit the pitch again.



Shahid Kapoor will start shooting for Jersey by the end of September, according to reports. The shooting will start in Chandigarh and the makers are currently working out the logistics. Speaking about the shoot, a source revealed to the daily, “About 15 days’ work is pending. However, before he returns to face the camera, Shahid will have to brush up on his cricket skills as crucial sports scenes will be shot in this schedule. The actor is likely to begin training next week.” Now that’s some good news for Shahid’s fans.



His father Pankaj Kapur who also stars in the film will also start shooting. The makers asked the senior actor’s permission if he was comfortable to start shooting. The actor gave his nod and said he is comfortable to begin shooting. Post the success of Kabir Singh, people are waiting for the Shahid Kapoor’s new venture. The film stars Mrunal Thakur opposite the actor.