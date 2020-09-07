Saudi Arabia sentences eight people to prison in Khashoggi murder case By

© . Vigil is held at Saudi Embassy for Journalist Jamal Khashoggi
DUBAI () – A Saudi Arabian court has issued a final ruling in the case of the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, sentencing eight people to between seven and 20 years in prison, the kingdom’s state-run Al Ekhbariya TV reported on Monday.
Five people were handed 20-year prison sentences, one person was sentenced to 10 years and two people were handed seven-year sentences, Ekhbariya reported.
