Sam Barnett’s bank accounts frozen as Perth family sue entrepreneur for $800,000

Mr Barnett is currently in a dispute with several investors, after he spruiked a property development plan in Peppermint Grove that fell apart before even getting off the ground.
That account is now frozen and, according to the court order, Mr Barnett can only access $600 per week for living expenses.
His lawyer, Greg Maher, said Mr Barnett’s latest legal issues will be resolved.
“The money loaned by the family will be repaid to them shortly, subject to the removal of the freezing orders,” Mr Maher said in a statement.
“My client maintains the freezing orders were premature but, in any event, my client is finalising an agreement to return the funds and have the freezing orders removed shortly.”
Mr Barnett has been dogged by legal issues, including a plea of guilty for smashing the laptop of his then-girlfriend at a Gold Coast hotel four years ago.
Mr Maher said Mr Barnett has taken his own legal proceedings against an investor involved in the Peppermint Grove proposal.
The plan was to buy 19 office units in the Johnston Street building and redevelop the complex.
Mr Maher said his office had “received communications from the owner of five units in the complex and my client maintains his understanding that other units in the complex were mere formalities.”