Robert Pattinson’s ‘Tenet’ Opens to Satisfying Number on Labor Day weekend

Warner Bros.

The Christopher Nolan-directed movie debuted in the United States in just over 2,800 cinemas, which were restricted from hosting full houses due to coronavirus guidelines.

Christopher Nolan’s much-anticipated new movie “Tenet” is luring film fans back to cinemas in America.

The movie, starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, brought in $20.2 million (£15.2 million) over the Labor Day weekend, giving the film a $150 million (£113 million) global opening, according to Variety.

Theatres in New York City, Los Angeles, Seattle and San Francisco have yet to re-open following the pandemic lockdown.