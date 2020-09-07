Rhea Chakraborty files a complaint against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister



Rhea Chakraborty is said to be the prime accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Her brother Showik Chakraborty is already in the custody of the NCB and Rhea too is being questioned by the officials. The latest reports in news channels suggest that Rhea has filed a complaint against Sushant’s sister for sending a bogus medical prescription for Sushant. She has claimed that his sisters fed him drugs.



Not just that, according to several news reports, Rhea has taken names of several Bollywood bigwigs in the drug angle in front of the NCB. Keep watching this space for more updates on the case.