Mike Monticello / Consumer Reports:
Review: Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving Capability,rdquo; option, which offers some advanced features, still requires significant driver attention to mitigate safety risks — The $8,000 option doesn’t make the car self-driving, though it does offer a host of advanced features. CR evaluated all of them.
Review: Tesla's "Full Self-Driving Capability,quot; option, which offers some advanced features, still requires significant driver attention to mitigate safety risks (Mike Monticello/Consumer Reports)
Mike Monticello / Consumer Reports: