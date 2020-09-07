Report: Lamar Miller visiting with Bills after Patriots release

Miller had plenty of competition for a roster spot in New England with the likes of Sony Michel, James White, Rex Burkhead and Damien Harris.

The 29-year-old could be a much better fit in Buffalo as the club only boasts a backfield of Devin Singletary, T.J. Yeldon, Zack Moss and Taiwan Jones. Adding Miller could boost their depth at the position and provide Sean McDermott with more options going forward.

Miller missed the entire 2019 campaign with a torn ACL, and now his future in the NFL is highly uncertain after being cut by New England. In seven seasons between the Dolphins and Houston Texans, Miller rushed for 5,864 yards and 32 touchdowns.