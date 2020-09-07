Reed Hastings calls working from home "a pure negative,quot; for employees and that the Netflix workforce will return to its offices once a vaccine is approved (Joe Flint/Wall Street Journal)

Isaac Novak
Joe Flint / Wall Street Journal:

Reed Hastings calls working from home “a pure negative,rdquo; for employees and that the Netflix workforce will return to its offices once a vaccine is approved  —  Co-CEO of streaming giant discusses company’s culture of candor and how working from home is harder

