redmi 9: Xiaomi Redmi 9 with MIUI 12 to go on sale today via Amazon – Mobiles News

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
2
Xiaomi has announced yet another flash sale of its newly launched Redmi 9 phone in India. The smartphone will be available on
Amazon and the company’s official website at 12pm today. Those interested may head to either of the online platforms to grab a unit for themselves. Redmi 9 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and runs on MediaTek processor.

Redmi 9: Price

Redmi 9 comes with an Aura Edge design. The handset comes in three colour options- Sporty Orange, Carbon Black and Sky Blue. The smartphone packs 4GB RAM. There are two storage variant of Redmi 9- 64GB and 128GB priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively.

The smartphone can also be purchased via Mi Home stores and offline retail stores across the country.

Redmi 9: Specs

Xiaomi Redmi 9 runs on MIUI 12-based on Android 10 out of the box. The smartphone is equipped with a display of 6.35-inch HD+ screen of 720x1600pixel resolution with a water drop notch and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Powered by 2.3Ghz MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor, the handset paCks 4GB of RAM. On the storage front, the device offers up to 128GB internal storage. It comes with a dedicated microSD card to expand the storage further up to 512GB. On the camera front, the Redmi 9 smartphone features dual-camera setup on the back. The primary camera consists of a 13MP sensor, while the secondary camera is a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, users get a 5MP sensor at the front.

Redmi 9 is backed by a 5000mAh battery. The smartphone offers fingerprint lock support, AI face unlock for security. Connectivity options include microUSB port, 3.5mm headphone jack and Bluetooth 5.0. The device measures 164.9 x 77.07 x 9.0mm and weighs 196 grams.

//-- BEGIN Chartbeat CODE -- if(typeof TimesGDPR != 'undefined' && typeof TimesGDPR.common.consentModule.gdprCallback == 'function'){ TimesGDPR.common.consentModule.gdprCallback(function(dataObj){ if((typeof dataObj != 'undefined') && !dataObj.isEUuser){ (function(){ function loadChartbeat() { window._sf_endpt=(new Date()).getTime(); var e = document.createElement('script'); e.setAttribute('language', 'javascript'); e.setAttribute('type', 'text/javascript'); e.setAttribute('src', (("https:" == document.location.protocol) ? "https://s3.amazonaws.com/" : "http://") + "static.chartbeat.com/js/chartbeat.js"); try{document.body.appendChild(e);}catch(e){} } $( window ).load(function() {loadChartbeat();}); })(); } }); }

//--END Chartbeat CODE -- //-- Facebook Pixel Code -- !function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function() {n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)} ;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n; n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0';n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0; t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,'script','https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js'); fbq('init', '1181341651961954'); // Insert your pixel ID here. fbq('track', 'PageView'); //-- DO NOT MODIFY --> //-- End Facebook Pixel Code -->

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR