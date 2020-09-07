redmi 9: Xiaomi Redmi 9 with MIUI 12 to go on sale today via Amazon – Mobiles News

Xiaomi has announced yet another flash sale of its newly launched Redmi 9 phone in India. The smartphone will be available onAmazon and the company’s official website at 12pm today. Those interested may head to either of the online platforms to grab a unit for themselves. Redmi 9 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and runs on MediaTek processor.

Redmi 9: Price

Redmi 9 comes with an Aura Edge design. The handset comes in three colour options- Sporty Orange, Carbon Black and Sky Blue. The smartphone packs 4GB RAM. There are two storage variant of Redmi 9- 64GB and 128GB priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively.

The smartphone can also be purchased via Mi Home stores and offline retail stores across the country.

Redmi 9: Specs

Xiaomi Redmi 9 runs on MIUI 12-based on Android 10 out of the box. The smartphone is equipped with a display of 6.35-inch HD+ screen of 720x1600pixel resolution with a water drop notch and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Powered by 2.3Ghz MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor, the handset paCks 4GB of RAM. On the storage front, the device offers up to 128GB internal storage. It comes with a dedicated microSD card to expand the storage further up to 512GB. On the camera front, the Redmi 9 smartphone features dual-camera setup on the back. The primary camera consists of a 13MP sensor, while the secondary camera is a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, users get a 5MP sensor at the front.

Redmi 9 is backed by a 5000mAh battery. The smartphone offers fingerprint lock support, AI face unlock for security. Connectivity options include microUSB port, 3.5mm headphone jack and Bluetooth 5.0. The device measures 164.9 x 77.07 x 9.0mm and weighs 196 grams.