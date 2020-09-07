Realme cuts prices of two smartphones – Mobiles News

Realme has cut prices of both Realme 6 and Realme 6i. The price cut comes just days after the company launched Realme 7 series in the country. While the company has reduced the price of all the storage variants of Realme 6, for Realme 6i, the price has only been revised for the top-end variant.

The new prices of both the smartphones are reflecting on Realme’s official website. GadgetsNow-Times of India reached out to the company, but didn’t get confirmation. .

Here are the new prices:

Realme 6 (4GB+64GB): Available at Rs 13,999, after a price cut of Rs 1,000

Realme 6 (6GB+64GB): Available at Rs 14,999, after a price cut of Rs 1,000

Realme 6 (6GB+128GB): Available at Rs 15,999, after a price cut of Rs 1,000

Realme 6 (8GB+128GB): Available at Rs 16,999, after a price cut of Rs 1,000

Realme 6i (6GB+64GB): Available at Rs 13,999, after a price cut of Rs 1,000

Realme 6 specs

Offering a 6.5-inch full HD+ punch-hole display with 90Hz refresh rate and 1080×2400 pixel resolution, Realme 6 comes powered by MediaTek Helio G90T SoC.

It offers a quad-camera setup on the back comprising a 64MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP portrait lens, and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, users get a 16MP punch-hole selfie camera.

Backed by a 4300mAh battery with 30W flash charge support, the device comes in Comet White and Comet Blue colour options.

Realme 6i specs

Available in two colour options of Eclipse Black and Lunar White, Realme 6i offers a 6.5-inch Full HD display with 90Hz refresh rate.

It offers a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 2MP b,amp;W portrait lens and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, there is a 16MP punch-hole camera.

Powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, the device houses a 4300mAh battery with 30watt Flash Charge fast charging technology.

