Rakul Preet Singh Lets Out a Big Secret to Perfect Yoga

We all know that Rakul Preet Singh is a fitness freak. Her hour-glass figure is testimony to that. And she never leaves an opportunity to flaunt her fit body. She looks like a million-dollar bucks whether she wears a gown or a saree. Rakul of course, swears by yoga. So the secret behind her made-to-order body is those convoluted asanas.

In her recent post, Rakul can be seen stretching on the yoga mat with her yoga partner, Anushka. She lets out that she’s misisng her exercises with Anushka. And wants to know when they will get on the hammock. But she motivates the rest of us to move our bodies. She says, ‘Body isn’t stiff ! Mind is.’ Now that’s some much-needed Monday motivation.



