Raiders place Marcus Mariota on injured reserve

Per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN, Las Vegas added backup signal-caller DeShone Kizer to the team’s practice squad. It’s expected that Nathan Peterman will sit behind Derek Carr on the depth chart for Sunday’s game versus the Carolina Panthers.

Mariota, the former starter for the Tennessee Titans drafted second overall by that organization in 2015, was benched in favor of former Miami Dolphins starter Ryan Tannehill last fall. He signed a two-year contract with the Raiders in March.

Mariota could be eligible to return to the active roster in three weeks.