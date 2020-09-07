Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Criticized for Canceling Fundraising Event After Netflix Deal

WENN/Dutch Press Photo

According to reports, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are scheduled to attend the fundraising event which aims to raise at least £1 million for the Invictus Games Foundation.

–

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have landed in hot water for canceling a scheduled fundraising event for injured veterans last week. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the decision after they signed a nine figure-worthy multiyear media production deal with Netflix just days before.

According to reports, the fundraising event going to raise at least £1 million for the Invictus Games Foundation. Sunday Times claimed in its report that the event was initially scheduled to be aired on Amazon, which many deems as a direct competitor to Netflix.

First held in 2014, Invictus Games is created by Prince Harry. It is an international adaptive multi-sport event for wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and their associated veterans. There are nine sports included in the event such as wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball and indoor rowing.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s deal with Netflix includes a docu-series, documentaries, films, scripted shows and children’s programs. However, a report by The Sun suggested that a YouGov survey in the United Kingdom revealed that British people didn’t seem to be interested in the couple’s works.

In the survey, 64 percent of respondents said they were “not interested at all” in watching shows produced by the Sussexes. Meanwhile, another 20 percent were “not very interested” in their content. The survey suggests that only 3 percent of the correspondent said they were “very interested” in the series produced by Harry and Meghan, with 9 percent claimed that theu’re “fairly interested.”

Based on gender, meanwhile, men (70 percent) said they were less interested in watching the couple’s shows. As for women, 59 percent of them appeared to be indifferent to Harry and Meghan’s series on the streaming giant.

Harry and Meghan signed the deal with Netflix earlier this month. “Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” the couple, who officially stepped back as senior members of the British royal family earlier this year. said in a statement. “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”