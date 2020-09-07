Peter Sterling slams Russell Packer and Josh Reynolds’ ‘unsavoury’ half-time disappearing act, Wests Tigers

Peter Sterling has labelled Josh Reynolds and Russell Packer’s decision to abandon their team during the half-time break of the thrilling win over Manly as “unsavoury”.

Sterling is the latest rugby league legend to lay into the duo for leaving Brookvale, after Tigers icons Garry Jack and Steve Roach unleashed on the pair earlier on Monday.

While Sterling questioned whether Reynolds and Packer’s decision made a difference in the Wests Tigers’ thrilling 34-32 comeback win, he admitted it was not a good look.

“I suppose it’s a sign that maybe they’ve lost contact with what’s going at the club,” he said on Wide World of Sports’ Sterlo’s Wrap.

“You want to be around it when you’re not playing, you still want to be around the sheds, you still want to be around the players and giving them motivation and encouragement.

Russell Packer and Josh Reynolds have been slammed for leaving their teammates high and dry (Getty)

”It doesn’t look good and for your teammates, it makes a statement to them that you don’t want to make. If you’re not a part of the 17, you still need to be a part of the group.

“If you’re out of the ground, you can’t leave just because the scoreline doesn’t look good or because the weather conditions aren’t suiting you because that detaches you further from the playing group.

“I’d like to think that if they had their time again they wouldn’t do it. If nobody had seen them leave, would it make any difference, I guess not, but the news is out now and for Reynolds and Packer it’s an unsavoury look and a very unsupportive look of their teammates.”

According to Jack, Packer and Reynolds leaving their teammates early was a sign of where the beleaguered club currently stands.

“I read somewhere they were cold. Well, put a jumper on,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“It’s a sad reflection of the club. It was one of our greatest wins of the year and we should be talking about what a great victory it was. Those two, it shows where their heads are at.

“I wouldn’t pick them again this year. It’s all hands on deck because we’re an outside chance to make the eight, and as a team you never know when you might need someone, but that would send a bad message to everyone else and imply it’s acceptable because it’s not.

“Discipline is a part of success. That showed a lack of discipline.”