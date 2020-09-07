‘Peaky Blinders’ Wins Big at U.K.’s TV Choice Awards

BBC

The period crime drama series fronted by Cillian Murphy is named the Best Drama Series while Ricky Gervais’ ‘After Life’ is deemed the Best Comedy of the year.

“Peaky Blinders” and long-running soap “Coronation Street” were the big winners at Britain’s TV Choice Awards on Monday (07Sep20).

Cillian Murphy‘s period piece picked up the Best Drama Series, while “Coronation Street” swept the board in the soap categories.

“Killing Eve” star Jodie Comer scooped the Best Actress trophy for the second year in a row, beating out the likes of Brenda Blethyn and Daisy Edgar-Jones while “Doc Martin” star Martin Clunes picked up the Best Actor award hours after it was announced his series will end after 10 seasons in 2021.

Accepting the award virtually, the actor said, “Thank you so, so much for this amazing award. I’m so glad that you still like this show after nine series!”

Other big winners included “Call the Midwife” (Best Family Drama) and Ricky Gervais‘ Netflix hit “After Life” (Best Comedy).

The full list of winners is: