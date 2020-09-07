Paris Jackson Spotted Out With Mystery Guy After Gabriel Glenn Split

WENN/FayesVision

The one-half of The Soundflowers is seen dining out with an unidentified man in West Hollywood, CA, one month after calling it quits with her longtime boyfriend.

Has Paris Jackson found new love? The daughter of the late Michael Jackson has been spotted out with a mystery man, one month after she broke up with Gabriel Glenn. The 22-year-old singer/actress was seen dining out with the unidentified guy at San Vicente Bungalow in West Hollywood, CA on September 4.

In pictures that surfaced online of the two’s outing, Paris put on a leggy display in a tie-dye sweatshirt that covered her short shorts, teamed with a pair of white sneakers. She used what looks like a bandana to cover her face. Her male companion, meanwhile, rocked a black T-shirt and patterned pants with black sneakers. He also wore a face mask to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus.

The pair didn’t show any public display of affection as they waited outside the ultra-exclusive club after enjoying their dinner. They chatted at the valet before their ride arrived.

Paris was previously in a longtime relationship with Gabriel Glenn, with whom she formed a musical duo called The Soundflowers. However, it was reported last month that the two had called it quits after more than two years together.

Sources close to Paris told TMZ that the split was amicable, saying that their relationship just ran its course and that it’s something that is bound to happen. The sources claimed that the former lovebirds don’t hold “any anger or ill will.” It was noted that Paris allegedly made the decision to end their romance.

“Paris is handling the breakup well and she’s taking this time to focus on her passion which has always been her music,” a so-called insider explained to HollywoodLife. “She’s in good spirits and wishes nothing but the best for Gabriel. Paris is looking forward to working on her music and focusing on herself at the moment. It’s way too soon to think about dating again, and that’s not something she’s looking for right now.”