Paris Hilton’s Documentary Bombshells: Abuse, Family Secrets and More Revelations

The biggest revelation is Paris alleging she suffered abuse—including strangulation, being locked in rooms and screamed at—while attending Provo Canyon School when she was a teenager.

“I feel like a lot of the people who worked there got off on torturing children and seeing them naked,” she said. “They would prescribe everyone all these pills. I didn’t know what they were giving me. I would just feel so tired and numb.”

When Paris eventually stopped taking the pills, she said she was caught hiding them and severely punished by being put into solitary confinement.

“They would make people take their clothes off and go in there for like 20 hours,” she alleged. “I felt like I was going crazy. Someone was in the other room, there was like, a straitjacket…I was just freezing. I was starving. I was alone. I was scared.”

After almost a year at Provo, Paris finally returned to New York, but was “traumatized” and never told her family about what she endured.

“I think all my anger just went into my drive for success,” she explained. “It made me strong but when I think about it, it gives me anxiety. It was really f—king hard.”

In a statement to E! News, Provost Canyon School said, “Originally opened in 1971, Provo Canyon School was sold by its previous ownership in August 2000. We therefore cannot comment on the operations or patient experience prior to this time.”