Oregon star OL Penei Sewell opts out of 2020 season

Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso and Josh Edwards of CBS Sports all project Sewell to be a top-three pick in next year’s draft class. Walter Football currently predicts Sewell will be a top-four selection.

Charlie Campbell of Walter Football wrote:

“Sewell had a dominant sophomore season as the blind-side protector for Justin Herbert. Possessing good size, length, and athleticism, Sewell has a good skill set that could end up making him one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft. For his excellent 2019 season, Sewell won the Outland Trophy and was the Pac-12 co-offensive player of the year. “Sewell was a shutdown pass protector as a freshman as well, not allowing a sack in over 926 snaps. He only was credited with allowing seven pressures and two hits all season.”

The Pac-12 and Big Ten both postponed football and other fall sports because of the uncontrolled virus outbreak on Aug. 11.