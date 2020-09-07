oneplus nord sale: OnePlus Nord with Snapdragon 765G to go on flash sale today at 2pm via Amazon – Mobiles News

OnePlus Nord is set to go on another flash sale today. The smartphone will be up for purchase on e-commerce siteAmazon at 2pm. The handset is equipped with a 48MP OIS primary camera on the back and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G.

OnePlus Nord: Price

There are two colour variants of OnePlus Nord- Gray Onyx and Blue Marble. OnePlus Nord comes with a starting price of Rs 27,999. Its base variant packs 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Another model comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and can be purchased at Rs 29,999.



As part of the sale today, buyers will get Red Cable Club benefits on the device’s purchase. These include 6-months extended warranty on the phone, 50GB cloud storage and other exclusive benefits.

OnePlus Nord: Specs

The smartphone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with 2400x1080pixels resolution. OnePlus Nord phone runs on OxygenOS 10.5 based on the Android 10 operating system and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G processor.

OnePlus Nord is a

5G phone. It is backed by a 4,115 mAh with WarpCharge30T fast charging. As far as the camera is concerned, the smartphone is equipped with a triple lens camera system on the rear side. The setup consists of a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor with an aperture of f/2.25 and a 5MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, users will get a dual selfie camera. The

phone offers 32MP+8MP sensors. As mentioned before, OnePlus Nord is offered in two colour variants- Gray Onyx and Blue Marble.