Nusrat Jahan says physical and mental hygiene is important for everyone



Nusrat Jahan’s aim is to make a better India because she’s not just a talented actress from Bengali film industry but also a member of parliament and wants to bring in changes for the upliftment of our country. She performs both her roles of being an artiste and being an alert and responsible member of parliament effectively. Nusrat speaks to Filmfare about her upcoming projects, her views on the importance of physical hygiene and many other topics. Read on…

You’ve created awareness around hygiene and sanitation with your association with a wellness brand…

Personal hygiene and sanitation is a cause I’ve been advocating since the beginning as an actor as well as being the people’s representative. I believe in the brand’s philosophy and what they stand for. We plan to create awareness through various campaigns and initiatives. During election campaigns when mostly we were travelling extensively by road I had to request people to use their washrooms and these products ensured hygiene and safety for me.

What’s your take on period leave for women?

The announcement of period leaves for women is a commendable move indeed. For a long time, menstruation and anything associated with it have been considered taboo. There was a lack of awareness around the problems faced by women during periods – one of them being period pain or dysmenorrhea. Considering how this can be a difficult time for women, especially in the first two days, this move will greatly benefit them. Also, I think as a society we can nowadays talk freely about these issues at a growing pace. Like I can discuss my period days and pains openly with my friends and I hope the youth doesn’t consider them a taboo any longer.

What are your views on mental hygiene?

Oh, trust me, very important! Nothing more than keeping oneself sane and more so with the increase in negativity all around. You are being judged 24×7 – and people are ready to pull and tear you down. At times everybody seems to have an agenda. So nothing better than having inner confidence and believing in oneself. Also, cheers to self-love. The greatest deed you can do is love yourself. That’s my mantra.

You are from a conservative family. Yet you chose films. Then, you moved to politics. What brought in these changes?

Destiny. I take each day as it comes. To be an achiever I believe, one needs to think and do out-of-the-box things. I’m the only one doing the weirdest possible things in my family.

What is your aim -to be a top movie star or a top politician?

My aim is to create a better India. A free-will India that is truly democratic, understands the meaning of equality. Movies are my passion and I’ve joined Politics to serve people.

Have you come across male chauvinism in films and politics?

We’re living in changing times and trying to create an equal world for everybody irrespective of gender, race and sexuality. Women have started to put their feet down and are breaking glass-ceilings all around. The only limitations are the ones we accept.

How difficult is it for a woman to uphold her dignity in politics and films?

Films or Politics, trust me it’s a struggle everywhere. Nothing and no one’s gonna put us down. Women will always be judged for whatever they do. But society doesn’t decide a Woman’s dignity, no matter how big the cliche of patriarchal society is.

Your husband, Nikhil Jain, comes from a non-film background. How does he handle the controversies that surround you?

Nikhil has been very supportive throughout. He first tries to keep controversial news away from me. He knows me really well. Initially, he used to give clarifications but now he has also given up. We’ve learnt to ignore trolls.

Recently, it was reported that you walked out of an important political meeting because your husband was not allowed in. What’s the truth?

News reaches far! I am not a 6-year-old who wouldn’t walk-in without holding hands. Nikhil was talking to the guard to let my PA in with me. This was misconstrued by the camera convoy following behind. It was such silly news. They could have spun a better story.

Lockdown has now slowly been lifted nationwide. How do you see this move?

COVID-19 is something we have to live till meds/vaccines arrive. Life has to get back to normal. We have to take all the necessary precautions for our own safety. Shooting needs to resume, as the livelihood of many is based on it.

After Birsa Dasgupta’s Crisscross, you and Gaurav Chakraborty will pair up once again for Sayantan Ghosal’s film, Swastik Sanket…

I’ve just completed shooting for SOS Kolkata during the lockdown and would be flying off to London to shoot Sayantan Ghoshal’s Swastik Sanket with Gaurav Chakraborty, Saswata Chatterjee and others. I’m excited because these are not the kinds of roles my audience is used to seeing me in. After Asur, Dictionary, I’m choosing roles which offer me a bigger canvas to showcase my talent. Anyways gone are the days of heroes and heroines in cinema. A character is a hero or script/ story is the hero. In Swastik Sanket, I play the role of a cryptographer. Sounds exciting na?