Number of Ether whales increases during 30% price drop By Cointelegraph

Number of Ether whales increases during 30% price drop
During a 30% price drop at the beginning of September, at least 68 whales joined the network, potentially adding millions in holdings.
According to Crypto Twitter user Ali Martinez, data from analytics site Santiment shows the number of investors holding between 1,000-10,000 Ether (ETH) — roughly $350,000-3.5 million as of this writing — increased by 68 in the three days since Aug. 31. The drop comes while the token fell 30.2% from $367 on Aug. 31 to a monthly low of $326 on Sept. 5.
