NRL news, The Mole | Brad Fittler green lights Tom Trbojevic NSW State of Origin bid

Blues coach Brad Fittler has green-lit Manly star’s Tom Trbojevic’s late bid for State of Origin selection.

Trbojevic has played just six games in 2020 and is being plagued by a chronic hamstring problem.

In a normal season, with Manly’s finals hopes dead and buried, Trbojevic would not bother returning to the field and concentrate on getting himself right for next season.

But with the Origin series following the finals in this COVID-ravaged season, Trbojevic will attempt to come back to prove his fitness in the final two rounds – with Fittler’s blessing.

“He’s obviously had problems this year with the hamstring but if he is ready, then he is ready,” Fittler told Wide World of Sports.

“Tom is a class player and a guy you want to have in your team if he is fit.

“He has a chance to prove his fitness in the last couple of rounds and we will see how he goes.”

Trbojevic was one of the stars of last year’s Blues Origin triumph, scoring a memorable hat-trick of tries in the crucial win in Game Two.

NSW coach Brad Fittler with Tom and Jake Trbojevic after last year’s State of Origin series victory. (Getty)

BRONCOS CARETAKER’S BARE BONES OUTFIT

You have to feel for stand-in Bronos coach Peter Gentle, who really has been thrown in the deep end following the departure of Anthony Seibold.

Gentle has inherited a mess – but the former Dragons halfback has taken on the out-of-sorts Broncos and they have shown some improvement under his watch.

Few realise how little support Gentle is getting. Seibold is gone, while assistant coaches Ben Cross (put off when COVID began) and Corey Parker (TV duties) are also out of the bubble.

“Basically, I have one assistant, Kurt Richards, our development coach, but we are soldiering on as best we can,” Gentle said.

Gentle has another year to run on his contract at the Broncos but his future will rely on the whim of the incoming head coach.

Caretaker Brisbane Broncos coach Peter Gentle. (Getty)

SEIBOLD MAY CROSS CODES FOR COMEBACK

So what now for Seibold after his disastrous tenure at the Broncos?

The out-of-work 45-year-old still sees himself as a career coach but will need to rebuild his reputation after the past two seasons to have any hope of getting another head coach gig.

Seibold has been linked to the Knights as an assistant coach after talks with Adam O’Brien – but I’m hearing that won’t be happening.

Their talks were more as mates following their time together in Melbourne under Craig Bellamy, with O’Brien wanting to check in on Seibold’s well-being.

Sources close to Seibold tell me he is likely to take a year off in 2021, although he may contemplate a change of codes.

Seibold is close to England rugby union coach Eddie Jones and a shift away from the pressure-cooker atmosphere of the NRL may be the best thing for him.

Anthony Seibold takes leave of the Brisbane Broncos after a disastrous tenure. (Getty)

COWBOYS HALFBACK COULD HEAD TO SYDNEY

Promising Cowboys halfback Jake Clifford could be on the move in 2021 despite having a year to run on his contract.

The Cowboys have plenty of talent in the halves at full strength, with Michael Morgan and Scott Drinkwater likely to start in the No.6 and No.7 jerseys for new coach Todd Payten next season.

That leaves the 22-year-old Clifford – the Cowboys’ Rookie of the Year in 2018 – out on a limb.

Several Sydney clubs – notably the Bulldogs and Tigers – are in need of young talent in the halves and both may show interest in the goal-kicking pivot.