NRL news, St George Illawarra Dragons appoint Anthony Griffin as head coach

The St George Illawarra Dragons have appointed Anthony Griffin as their new head coach following the departure of Paul McGregor last month.

The club announced on Monday afternoon that the former Broncos and Panthers coach would be joining the club for two seasons beginning in 2021.

“There is no doubt that St George Illawarra is one of the biggest and proudest clubs in the game and I am excited to commence my role as coach later in the year,” Griffin said in a statement released by the club.

“While results may not have gone in the club’s favour in recent years, I see many a positive in the playing squad and the current crop of juniors currently coming through the ranks.

“My goal is a simple one, to ensure the Dragons are a club that every member, partner and fan can be proud of moving forward.”

A -man panel of Dragons board members, the club CEO and head of football reportedly voted unanimously in favour of offering Griffin the job on a two-year deal.

The 54-year-old has coached 173 first grade games with the Brisbane Broncos (2011-14) and the Penrith Panthers (2016-18), holding 55.5 per cent win rate.

Griffin was famously axed by the Panthers in 2018 just four weeks out from the finals in a reported “mutual agreement” with the club.

There was a belief at the time the Panthers had grown disillusioned with Griffin’s “old school” coaching style which had reportedly reached loggerheads with then General Manager Phil Gould.

Griffin vehemently denied those claims at the time of his sacking, putting it down to a “difference in coaching philosophies”, and also refuted suggestions he had lost the dressing room.