NRL news | Sonny Bill Williams Roosters position, Peter Sterling questions selection over teammates

Sonny Bill Williams wasn’t bought as a spectator – but which Roosters teammate can he justifiably force out of the team heading into the NRL finals?

That’s the question posed by rugby league great and Channel Nine analyst Peter Sterling, after Williams made his return for the back-to-back defending premiers; with whom he won the 2013 NRL title.

SBW played a short cameo in the Roosters’ win over Canberra, fast running out of breath in his first NRL match for six years. He hadn’t played a competitive game since his last Super League outing for Toronto Wolfpack in March.

His Roosters teammates are 17 games into an NRL campaign and despite a raft of injuries, including a season-ending ACL tear for gun lock Victor Radley, the forward pack is stacked with quality players.

Sonny Bill Williams receives a pass from Roosters teammate Sitili Tupouniua during his NRL comeback. (Getty)

“The thing with Sonny is, who’s going to be left out?” Sterling said on Sterlo’s Wrap.

“I’m assuming that the Roosters haven’t bought Sonny Bill Williams to not play him. Now, I went and had a look through the bench and the players that will come into contention, with Sonny now part of the 17.

“Nat Butcher has had a great season and a decision will need to be made, I imagine, by Trent Robinson: Is Nat Butcher the natural cover for Jake Friend? Sam Verrills was last year, he actually scored the first try in the grand final last year. Butcher, I think he’s on the bench.

“[Sitili] Tupouniua would have to be in the 17. I thought the best player on the field the other night was Angus Crichton, so Angus Crichton now comes into the mix as well.

“Crichton, he’s been out for a long time [injured] as well but he’s going to be pushing for a starting spot. Both he and Tupouniua have got to be in the 17.

“Lindsay Collins has had a wonderful year and a lot of these players have had a lot more footy than maybe would be expected because they (the Roosters) have had injury concerns, so they’re well seasoned. I think Lindsay Collins is a chance of possibly being on the bench, or certainly in the Queensland Origin squad, at the end of the year.

“Mitch Aubusson is not far from playing as well. And Mitch Aubusson has pretty much been, every time fit and available, in the 17-man squad as well. It’s his final year, he’s announced his retirement; do you not want to play him somewhere in your 17?”

Sonny Bill Williams charges towards the Raiders defence in his NRL comeback for the Roosters. (Getty)

It’s an impressive list of players, with the Roosters boasting unrivalled depth. Sterling isn’t sure how the puzzle will fit together come finals time with 35-year-old SBW now on the roster, suggesting that sticking with established players was a safer bet.

“Who do you leave out? I know that they didn’t buy him [Williams] to leave him out,” Sterling said.

“My question is: Sonny Bill Williams is the fastest of learners but is he a better proposition than those guys that I’ve just mentioned who have put together great seasons, have played a lot of footy, know all the systems, there’s no education needed for them, it’s just a continuation.

“Yes, Sonny will be in the 17. Who misses out? It’s an embarrassment of riches, there’s no doubt about that, but I think it’s a valid question and I’m intrigued to find out which way Trent Robinson will go because all of those players I’ve mentioned have contributed greatly to the Roosters’ campaign this year and now one of them, unfortunately, is going to be watching with a No.18 on their back.”

NRL great Paul Gallen went a step further over the weekend, saying that Williams couldn’t be a guaranteed selection for the Roosters.

Williams played in the middle of the field against Canberra, rather than his customary edge position, perhaps suggesting that he won’t dislodge existing edge back-rowers like Tupouniua, Crichton and Aubusson.

The Roosters sit fourth on the ladder and host the sixth-placed Knights at the SCG on Saturday night.