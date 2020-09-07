NRL news | Chad Townsend breaks silence on Kalyn Ponga shoulder charge, send-off

Cronulla half Chad Townsend has broken his silence on THAT shoulder charge on Kalyn Ponga, admitting he got it all wrong but declaring he didn’t mean to harm the Knights’ golden boy.

Townsend has accepted a three-week early plea for the much talked-about incident from the weekend, ruling him out until the first round of the finals.

And while he admits his tackle looked bad, Townsend believes he should not have been sent from the field.

“I put up my hand and say I got it wrong – I mistimed the tackle and got him with my shoulder because as we charged towards each other, I braced for impact,” he told Wide World Of Sports.

Sharks halfback Chad Townsend and his shoulder charge on Knights superstar Kalyn Ponga. (Getty)

“But I did not get him in the head – he said as much later and he didn’t go for a HIA.

“I feel I should not have been sent off, particularly when you compare it with other incidents we have seen this year.

“I have to accept it though – I was trying to do something good for the team and I got it wrong.

“It was never my intention to shoulder charge him.”

Townsend has been the brunt of social media trolls since the incident on Saturday and admits he has been rattled by the attacks on his character.

“I believe I play the game fairly and am not a thug,” he said.

“The reaction from the haters has been over the top and has shocked me a little.

“It’s been a rough few days and I’ve had a lot of time to think to myself.

“On the positive, plenty of people messaged me and reached out – the support from teammates has been great, especially as I feel I let them down.”

Townsend send off an ‘absolute overreaction’

Townsend also addressed the fact he had not apologised to Ponga over the hit.

“I basically just stayed in our sheds and then got on the bus with the boys,” he said.

“But if I’d hit him in head or caused him injury, the first thing I would have done would have been to check on him or say sorry.

“But he stayed on the field, I think he was OK, and so I left it at that.

“I do wish him well though, and am sorry if it hurt him at all.”

Townsend was also criticised for hitting Ponga after referee Ben Cummins blew his whistle.

“The ref was behind me, it was fairly noisy and I honestly didn’t hear the whistle,” he said.

“There is no way I would have gone on with the tackle had I heard it.

“Kalyn was facing the ref and could see him put the whistle in his mouth and he stopped so that probably made it look worse than it was.”