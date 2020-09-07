NRL news, Canterbury Bulldogs ‘toxic’ feud, Phil Gould warns Trent Barrett

Former Bulldogs premiership-winning coach Phil Gould has urged Trent Barrett to renege on his appointment as Canterbury’s head coach next season as “toxic” claims of infighting at Belmore deepen.

The historic franchise was rocked by reports on Monday that club powerbrokers are at crisis point with battle lines being drawn between the Bulldogs’ leagues club and football operations.

At the centre of the feud are allegations that leagues club chair George Coorey was forced to bring in lawyers after chair of the football club, Lynne Anderson, attempted to have him removed during a high-level board meeting over claims of inappropriate behaviour towards female members.

Compounding the factional divide, club CEO Andrew Hill and football manager Steve Price are reportedly at loggerheads, with board member Paul Dunn stepping in to mediate the relationship.

Bulldogs players leave the field after being beaten 18-16 by Parramatta. (Getty images)

Currently an assistant coach at the table-topping Panthers, Barrett accepted a three-year offer to assume the head coaching position at the Bulldogs beginning next season after Dean Pay parted ways with the club earlier this year.

It will be Barrett’s second attempt at an NRL head coach position after his time at Manly ended in controversy in 2018, but Gould warned the 42-year-old to legitimately consider walking away for the sake of his career.

“I’m sure that Trent Barrett doesn’t know what he’s getting himself into and if I was associated with Trent Barrett in any way, shape or for­­­m I think I’d be advising him to reconsider his decision,” Gould told Nine’s 100% Footy.

“I just think this is going to deteriorate into a real mess in the coming weeks, and I just can’t see a way out. I think it’s just too much for him to take on at this time, given what happened to him at Manly, and given that his next NRL appointment is very, very important.

Phil Gould has urged Trent Barrett to reconsider his impending position with the Bulldogs. (Getty)

“He’s in a really good club at the moment at the Panthers, he’s got a great role and is doing a tremendous job. I’d be nearly inclined to decline it and go back to where he is and just wait a little bit more time because the Bulldogs is an absolute mess. Behind the scenes it is a toxic mess.”

Asked about reports that he had recommended Barrett to the Bulldogs, Gould replied: “No, I didn’t, I did not recommend him to the club.

“Paul Dunn approached me and said they had several options, and asked me to give an appraisal on the options. I gave Trent a rap because he’s a very good coach and I rate him very highly. What he’s done for the Panthers has been outstanding.

“But these young blokes they want to jump into the first job they can get. There’s only 16 jobs a year, it’s more money than he’s earning at the moment, he’s got family and commitments and I can understand the desire to get in there and think he can do something with the Bulldogs. But right at the moment behind the scenes, nothing is working.”

Barrett’s Bulldogs poaching hit-list

The problems behind the scenes at Belmore have undoubtedly spilled over onto the field as the Bulldogs stare down the barrel of their first wooden spoon since 2008, with just two wins to their name this season.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald chief sports writer Andrew Webster, it’s a storm that has long been brewing at Canterbury.

“It’s been nothing but chaos for the past two years,” Webster said. “There’s all these powerbrokers trying to gain control of the Bulldogs.

“I spoke to a player today and they’re aware of it. A lot of players like to push this stuff to the side but they said all they ever hear about is just how much the club is at war with each other.

2020 NRL Round 12 – Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles v Penrith Panthers, Lottoland, 2020-08-01. Digital image by David Hossack NRL Photos (NRL)

“I had concerns about Trent Barrett taking the job because even by his own admission he never handled the politics at Manly. The politics at Manly aren’t on the same page as the politics at Canterbury. They’ve been going on forever.”

Gould said the only viable option for the club was to remove the board and senior administrators for a fresh start. The alternative is to persevere and risk completely crippling the franchise.

“I don’t know what the answer is but I know, I just know the answer is not persevering with the people that are there,” Gould said.

“They’ve got to understand that it’s hurting the club. If you are a player looking to go and play with a club, how high on the list is the Bulldogs? Which means the ones you get access to are going to be way down the list, you’re going to pay a premium for it, it’s going to eat up your salary cap very quickly again and you’re going to be no more competitive than you are this year.

“I just can’t see it working until they resolve that mess behind the scenes. It’s all got to be disbanded and someone else has got to be given a go at it because what they promised hasn’t been delivered. At the moment, this is the problem with the Bulldogs. It’s the toxicity, internally, at these levels.”